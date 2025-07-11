BSE shares drop amid SEBI's expanded Jane Street probe

SEBI has frozen Jane Street's bank accounts

SEBI has barred Jane Street and three related companies from trading in India, ordering them to return ₹4,843.5 crore they allegedly gained unfairly and freezing their bank accounts.

The regulator says Jane Street's India branch did quick cash trades while its teams in Singapore and Hong Kong made big profits from index options—raising concerns about possible tax violations and rule breaches.

Despite Jane Street denying any wrongdoing, SEBI says the case is complicated and will take time to resolve.