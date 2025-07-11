BSE shares drop amid SEBI's expanded Jane Street probe
BSE shares slipped 4% on Friday after SEBI decided to expand its probe into global trading firm Jane Street, now looking at their trades in Sensex options too—not just Nifty and Bank Nifty.
This move is likely to catch the attention of investors, potentially sparking worries about market fairness.
SEBI has frozen Jane Street's bank accounts
SEBI has barred Jane Street and three related companies from trading in India, ordering them to return ₹4,843.5 crore they allegedly gained unfairly and freezing their bank accounts.
The regulator says Jane Street's India branch did quick cash trades while its teams in Singapore and Hong Kong made big profits from index options—raising concerns about possible tax violations and rule breaches.
Despite Jane Street denying any wrongdoing, SEBI says the case is complicated and will take time to resolve.