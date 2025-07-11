Hindustan Unilever shares experience significant rise
Hindustan Unilever's stock shot up 4.87% on Friday, closing at ₹2,525.60 and outperforming its sector.
Even though it lagged behind the Sensex over the past year, it's bounced back with a solid 7% gain just this week.
Strong Q1 numbers and smooth leadership transition
The company is showing real momentum: annual revenue hit ₹63,121 crore and net profit reached ₹10,679 crore—both up from last year.
With zero debt and a ₹24 per share dividend announced in April, things look steady.
Plus, Priya Nair is set to take over as MD & CEO in August, marking a fresh chapter for the company.
Stock trading above 20-day and 50-day moving averages
Investors are feeling good thanks to strong financials and a smooth leadership transition.
The stock trading above key averages signals confidence—and after a slow year, these recent gains suggest people are optimistic about what's next for HUL.