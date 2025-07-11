Hindustan Unilever shares experience significant rise

Strong Q1 numbers and smooth leadership transition

The company is showing real momentum: annual revenue hit ₹63,121 crore and net profit reached ₹10,679 crore—both up from last year.

With zero debt and a ₹24 per share dividend announced in April, things look steady.

Plus, Priya Nair is set to take over as MD & CEO in August, marking a fresh chapter for the company.