India considers issuing 1st banking licences since 2014 Business Jul 11, 2025

For the first time since 2014, India is planning to hand out new banking licenses—a move that could shake up how money flows and grows in the country.

The Finance Ministry and RBI are talking about letting big companies apply (with limits on how much they can own) and encouraging finance companies to become full banks.

The goal? A stronger, more flexible banking system that can better support India's growing economy.