Apple addresses manpower shortage in India
Foxconn just recalled over 300 Chinese engineers and technicians from its Foxconn plants in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, right when it's ramping up for the iPhone 17.
These workers handled key jobs like setting up production lines and training staff.
The move seems tied to China tightening tech transfer rules with India, thanks to growing geopolitical friction.
Chinese teams out, Taiwanese staff still in India
Even though the Chinese teams have left, Taiwanese staff are still working at Foxconn's Indian sites.
India is keeping a close eye on factory output.
This shake-up comes as China also restricts exports of rare-earth magnets and manufacturing gear to India—so yeah, trade tensions are real.
India is becoming a bigger player in Apple's supply chain
This shift highlights how India is becoming a bigger player in Apple's supply chain—and why local tech skills are getting more attention.
With programs like Make in India pushing for homegrown manufacturing talent, the country is moving toward less reliance on foreign specialists while creating more jobs locally.