AstroTalk aims for unicorn status in latest funding round Business Jul 11, 2025

AstroTalk, the Noida-based astrology platform, is in mid-stage talks to raise $50-100 million at a whopping $1.3-1.5 billion valuation—up from just $300 million last year.

This will likely be their last big funding round before aiming for an IPO in early 2026.