AstroTalk aims for unicorn status in latest funding round
AstroTalk, the Noida-based astrology platform, is in mid-stage talks to raise $50-100 million at a whopping $1.3-1.5 billion valuation—up from just $300 million last year.
This will likely be their last big funding round before aiming for an IPO in early 2026.
Business model and revenue streams
AstroTalk connects users to over 45,000 astrologers and spiritual experts for online consultations.
They've also launched a direct-to-consumer shop for wellness products, expected to bring in up to 30% of revenue.
Total funding around $34 million so far
After raising $14 million in June 2024, AstroTalk's total funding sits around $34 million so far.
The upcoming round involves both new and existing investors as the company gears up to go public.
They expect to close FY25 with ₹1,200 crore revenue
FY25 revenue: ₹1,182 crore
FY25 profit: ₹250 crore
Both figures are nearly double what they reported last year—showing just how fast they're scaling up.