India's data centre capacity set to triple by 2030 Business Jul 11, 2025

India's data center capacity is set to nearly triple by 2030, jumping from 1,263MW in April 2025 to over 4,500MW.

This boom is powered by more people using cloud services and AI, plus a big digital push across industries.

Since 2020, around $15 billion has already been invested—with another $20-25 billion on the way—meaning data centers will take up way more space: think growing from about 16 million to 55 million square feet.