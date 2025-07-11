India's data centre capacity set to triple by 2030
India's data center capacity is set to nearly triple by 2030, jumping from 1,263MW in April 2025 to over 4,500MW.
This boom is powered by more people using cloud services and AI, plus a big digital push across industries.
Since 2020, around $15 billion has already been invested—with another $20-25 billion on the way—meaning data centers will take up way more space: think growing from about 16 million to 55 million square feet.
Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR top cities
Mumbai leads the pack with the largest share of data centers (41%), followed by Chennai (23%) and Delhi-NCR (14%).
The top seven cities have tripled their capacity in just a few years.
Now, places like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune are getting noticed too as investments start reaching smaller cities for faster connections and lower lag.
Why India is becoming a data center hub
Supportive government policies, reliable power, and skilled talent are helping India become a top spot for data centers in Asia-Pacific.
All this growth means better infrastructure for everything from gaming to streaming—and helps fuel India's ambitions in AI and cloud tech.