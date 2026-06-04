Recruitment firms in India record 54% hiring jump: Naukri JobSpeak Business Jun 04, 2026

Recruitment firms in India just saw a massive 54% jump in hiring activity last month, making them the fastest-growing sector out there.

According to Naukri's JobSpeak report, this surge even beat out accounting and architecture, hinting that companies are gearing up for bigger hiring sprees and need more talent specialists to help make it happen.