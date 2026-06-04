Recruitment firms in India record 54% hiring jump: Naukri JobSpeak
Business
Recruitment firms in India just saw a massive 54% jump in hiring activity last month, making them the fastest-growing sector out there.
According to Naukri's JobSpeak report, this surge even beat out accounting and architecture, hinting that companies are gearing up for bigger hiring sprees and need more talent specialists to help make it happen.
Recruitment hiring index rises to 1,055
The hiring index for recruitment firms shot up from 685 to 1,055 in a year, a record leap compared to other industries.
Roles like recruitment consultants, talent acquisition specialists are suddenly hot commodities as employers look beyond tech jobs (which actually dipped by 7%) and start exploring new opportunities across the white-collar job market.