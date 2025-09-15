Next Article
REC's stock climbs 2.36% on robust quarterly results
REC Ltd's stock climbed 2.36% to ₹382.10 on Monday, as the company shared its latest quarterly results.
For April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), revenue grew 13% year-on-year to ₹14,737 crore, showing REC's business is on a solid upswing.
Net profit up by 29%
REC isn't just growing—it's thriving.
Net profit for the quarter shot up 29% to ₹4,466 crore, and earnings per share rose to ₹16.96.
These numbers mean REC is delivering more value for both investors and anyone interested in how big Indian companies are performing.
Interim dividend declared
REC declared an interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share and recommended a final dividend of ₹2.60—so shareholders are seeing direct rewards too.
With strong year-end profits, REC's momentum looks set to continue into the rest of the year.