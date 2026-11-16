Rediff.com India files SEBI papers for up to ₹600cr IPO
Rediff.com India, known for its digital services like Rediffmail and Rediff News, is looking to raise up to ₹600 crore through a fresh IPO.
The company just filed updated paperwork with SEBI: no shares are being sold by existing owners this time, so it's all about bringing in new funds.
Rediff.com plans ₹224.8cr capex, ₹183.3cr marketing
Rediff wants to use the cash to expand services (like Rediff One), ramp up marketing, and maybe make some acquisitions.
₹224.8 crore is set aside for capital expenditure to develop and expand Rediff One, Rediff Pay and Rediff TV, and ₹183.3 crore for marketing and branding activities.
Promoters Vishal Ajitbhai Mehta and AvenuesAI held a combined 82.52% stake, while public shareholders hold 15.48%.