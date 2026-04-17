Redseer Consulting projects India's digital ads reach $22B by 2030
India's digital advertising scene is about to get a big boost, Redseer Consulting says it will jump from $11 billion in 2025 to $22 billion by 2030.
Mobile ads are leading the charge, making up more than 65% of all digital ad spending.
This growth lines up with a global trend: by 2025, digital ads are expected to make up around three-quarters of all ad spending worldwide.
Privacy and AI shape future advertising
The US and China will still be the big players, holding nearly 70% of global digital ad spend between them, while India currently sits at about 1%.
Most of that money flows through tech giants like Alphabet and Meta.
Looking ahead, the future is all about privacy-focused targeting and AI-powered campaigns: companies that build smart data strategies could stand out as the industry shifts toward more private and intelligent advertising.