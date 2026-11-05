Regional Indian airlines urge revival of ATF Price Stabilisation Fund
Regional airlines in India want the government to bring back and improve the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF).
With fuel prices soaring, some have had to cut flights, especially on smaller routes that really need them.
Airlines say updating the fund would help ease financial pressure and keep these essential connections going.
ATF price jump hits Indian carriers
ATF prices have jumped amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while airspace restrictions have affected operations, making things even tougher for carriers like Air India and IndiGo.
The government did launch a temporary PSF with ₹10,000 crore earlier this year, but it was short-lived.
Now, regional airlines are asking for the PSF to be revived with more favorable terms to help keep their flights in the air and communities connected.