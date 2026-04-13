Registration opens for ET Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026 Business Apr 13, 2026

Heads up if you're curious about how AI is changing the way we work.

ET Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026 in Bengaluru. Leaders from tech and business will get together to talk about moving AI from cool experiments to real tools that actually make a difference at work.

Registration is open, so you can sign up now if this sounds like your thing!