Registration opens for ET Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026
Heads up if you're curious about how AI is changing the way we work.
ET Future of Knowledge Work Summit 2026 in Bengaluru. Leaders from tech and business will get together to talk about moving AI from cool experiments to real tools that actually make a difference at work.
Registration is open, so you can sign up now if this sounds like your thing!
Summit offers masterclasses and expert insights
Expect hands-on masterclasses, live demos, and honest conversations about using AI to boost decision-making and productivity.
Industry experts and policymakers will share their insights on what's working (and what isn't) as companies try to make knowledge work smarter with tech.
It's a chance for business leaders, technology heads, HR professionals, and transformation leaders to get practical tips and a peek into where things are headed next.