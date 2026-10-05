Reid Hoffman says US AI infrastructure investment can prevent recession
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman says building up AI infrastructure in the US is more important than ever, not just for tech, but to help keep the economy steady and avoid a recession.
On the Newcomer podcast, he explained that investing in data centers and similar projects is about supporting jobs and economic health across the board.
AI investment flows through US economy
Hoffman pointed out that these AI projects aren't just a win for tech companies: they also boost industries like construction, real estate, and legal services.
He emphasized how money invested here flows through the wider US economy, helping suppliers, contractors, professional services firms, and workers involved in the construction and development process.
Hoffman also encouraged developers to work with local communities so everyone benefits as this growth continues.