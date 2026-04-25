Related Digital secures $16B for Michigan AI data center campus Business Apr 25, 2026

Related Digital just locked in $16 billion to build a huge new data center campus in Saline Township, Michigan, teaming up with Oracle.

Construction actually kicked off back in February, and the whole idea is to ramp up AI infrastructure across the US.

The funding comes from Related Digital, Blackstone, and PIMCO-managed funds (which bought about $10 billion in bonds), with Bank of America helping organize the deal.