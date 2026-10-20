Reliable Robotics raises $115 million, Series D $275 million, for autonomous aircraft
Reliable Robotics, a company started by former SpaceX veterans, just pulled in $115 million in new funding, bumping its total Series D haul to $275 million and pushing its value past $1 billion.
The big idea? Making fully autonomous planes a thing, not just science fiction.
Reliable Robotics seeks FAA autopilot certification
This cash boost will help Reliable Robotics speed up FAA certification for their continuous autopilot system, which CEO Robert Rose says is "We continue to make steady progress and deliver evidence to the FAA, and every day, we inch closer and closer."
They're aiming to get certified within 18 to 24 months.
On top of that, they're building a collision-avoidance radar set for approval by 2027, and their technology will first roll out with Reliable Airlines's fleet of Cessna Caravans.