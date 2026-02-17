Reliance, Adani kickstart massive AI hiring at India AI impact
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off on February 16 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, drawing over 2.5 lakh visitors and 600+ startups and pavilions representing 13 countries.
What's really buzzing? Reliance and Adani are running major hiring drives for engineers skilled in AI, machine learning, data science, and software development.
Summit sessions on AI shaping people, planet, progress
Beyond the job frenzy, the summit features 500 global AI leaders and numerous sessions talking about how AI can shape People, Planet, and Progress.
India also said 12 indigenous foundation models are being developed.
Plus, Health Minister JP Nadda is rolling out two new healthcare AI projects—SAHI and BODH—today.
$1.1 billion fund for AI startups announced
To help young innovators out, the government announced a $1.1 billion fund for AI startups at the summit—to invest in artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing startups.
Big names like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Emmanuel Macron are also in attendance.