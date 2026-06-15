Reliance AGM on June 19: What to expect

Streaming details

How to watch the AGM

Shareholders and investors can catch the live stream of the AGM on Reliance Industries' official digital platforms. The company is likely to broadcast the event through its investor relations portal, while also making it available on Reliance's social media and digital channels. Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address is expected to be a key highlight of the meeting, along with updates from senior leadership across businesses like telecom, retail, and new energy.