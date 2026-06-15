Reliance AGM on June 19: What to expect
What's the story
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 19, at 2:00pm IST. The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing and other audio-visual means, as per the company's practice. The AGM is one of India's most closely watched corporate events, often serving as a platform for major business announcements from Reliance and its subsidiaries.
Streaming details
How to watch the AGM
Shareholders and investors can catch the live stream of the AGM on Reliance Industries' official digital platforms. The company is likely to broadcast the event through its investor relations portal, while also making it available on Reliance's social media and digital channels. Chairman Mukesh Ambani's address is expected to be a key highlight of the meeting, along with updates from senior leadership across businesses like telecom, retail, and new energy.
Investor interest
Jio Platforms IPO updates likely to be shared
The AGM will be closely watched by investors for updates on Reliance's growth plans, including the highly anticipated Jio Platforms IPO and retail expansion strategy. The company is said to be considering a larger fresh issue component for the IPO instead of an offer-for-sale route. Investors will also look for clues about the timeline for filing draft papers, valuation expectations, and long-term growth strategy in digital services.
Business expansion
Updates on Reliance Retail's expansion strategy expected
Another key focus area will be Reliance Retail, a major contributor to the group's earnings. Market participants will keep an eye out for updates on store expansion, consumer spending trends, profitability improvements and the company's omni-channel strategy. Meanwhile, Reliance's renewable energy ambitions are also expected to feature prominently in the AGM with updates on manufacturing facilities, commissioning timelines, and potential partnerships as it diversifies beyond its traditional oil-to-chemicals business.
Business performance
Focus on energy transition and commodity trends
Despite the growing importance of consumer businesses, Reliance's energy and petrochemicals operations continue to be major contributors to profitability. Analysts will closely monitor management commentary on refining margins, petrochemical demand, energy transition investments and global commodity trends during the AGM. The meeting comes after a strong performance from Reliance in FY26 with revenue growth driven by its oil-to-chemicals, digital services and retail businesses.