Reliance and SoftBank-backed Netradyne in advanced talks with Indian GCCs

Netradyne posts $260 million to $300 million ARR

Alongside GCCs, Netradyne is chatting with top ride-hailing platforms but says its AI system, spotting drowsy driving and bad weather, works best for companies running their own fleets.

The company recorded annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $260 million to $300 million in calendar year 2025 and aims for up to 40% growth this year by expanding into places like Japan.

Despite global challenges like tariffs and regional conflicts, it is staying focused on scaling up safely—including supporting India's electric highway push.