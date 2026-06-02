Reliance and SoftBank-backed Netradyne in advanced talks with Indian GCCs
Netradyne, the AI fleet safety startup backed by Reliance and SoftBank, is in advanced talks with several global capability centers (GCCs) in India to boost safe employee transportation.
At an event on June 2, 2026, Senior Vice President Durgadutt Nedungadi shared that six to seven entities are interested and decisions are expected soon.
Netradyne posts $260 million to $300 million ARR
Alongside GCCs, Netradyne is chatting with top ride-hailing platforms but says its AI system, spotting drowsy driving and bad weather, works best for companies running their own fleets.
The company recorded annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $260 million to $300 million in calendar year 2025 and aims for up to 40% growth this year by expanding into places like Japan.
Despite global challenges like tariffs and regional conflicts, it is staying focused on scaling up safely—including supporting India's electric highway push.