Reliance Brands introduces Fabletics to India with Delhi mono-brand store

Reliance Brands Ltd. is introducing Fabletics, the activewear brand that has collaborated with Khloe Kardashian, to Indian shoppers.

The launch kicks off with a dedicated website and its first mono-brand store at DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, with Mumbai next in line.

This move follows Reliance's recent plans to bring Kim Kardashian's SKIMS to India.