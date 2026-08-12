Reliance Brands introduces Fabletics to India with Delhi mono-brand store
Reliance Brands Ltd. is introducing Fabletics, the activewear brand that has collaborated with Khloe Kardashian, to Indian shoppers.
The launch kicks off with a dedicated website and its first mono-brand store at DLF Promenade in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, with Mumbai next in line.
This move follows Reliance's recent plans to bring Kim Kardashian's SKIMS to India.
Unisex activewear, Reliance adds international brand
Fabletics will offer activewear for both men and women, designed for everything from yoga to daily wear.
Reliance Brands Ltd.'s Sumeet Yadav, Head, Reliance Brands Limited, says young Indians are embracing athleisure as part of their lifestyle, while Fabletics President Meera Bhatia sees India as a big step in its global journey.
With this launch, Reliance adds another major international brand, joining names like SKIMS, Burberry, and Michael Kors to its growing fashion lineup.