Reliance Consumer Products launches Bombay Creamery 'accessible premium' ice cream

Bombay Creamery has cones, cups, tubs, bars, and sticks; basically something for every mood.

Reliance Consumer Products director T Krishnakumar summed it up nicely: "dairy shouldn't need shortcuts," so flavor and quality are top priorities.

Right now it's available in western India, but there are plans to go nationwide soon.

Reliance is clearly thinking long-term about making its mark in the ice cream game.