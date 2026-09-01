Reliance Consumer Products launches Bombay Creamery 'accessible premium' ice cream
Business
Reliance Consumer Products just launched Bombay Creamery, its first-ever ice cream brand.
It's being called India's "first accessible premium" dairy ice cream, made with authentic dairy ingredients and starting at just ₹10.
The idea is to bring global quality without the fancy price tag, so more people can enjoy a legit treat.
Bombay Creamery prioritizes dairy quality
Bombay Creamery has cones, cups, tubs, bars, and sticks; basically something for every mood.
Reliance Consumer Products director T Krishnakumar summed it up nicely: "dairy shouldn't need shortcuts," so flavor and quality are top priorities.
Right now it's available in western India, but there are plans to go nationwide soon.
Reliance is clearly thinking long-term about making its mark in the ice cream game.