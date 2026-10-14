Reliance Consumer Products launches Joyland flavored milk in Tamil Nadu
Business
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) just launched Joyland flavored milk in Tamil Nadu.
You can grab it in strawberry or vanilla for just ₹20.
This marks Reliance's big move into the dairy scene, aiming to offer tasty drinks that don't break the bank.
RCPL plans India rollout, more flavors
Joyland isn't stopping at Tamil Nadu. Reliance plans to bring it to the rest of India and add more flavors down the line.
As RCPL Director T Krishnakumar put it, this is a major step toward giving people more choices and expanding what's on offer in their beverage lineup.