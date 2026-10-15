Reliance Industries backed Jio Platforms to launch IPO October 21

Jio Platforms, backed by Reliance Industries, is launching its IPO on October 21.

They're offering a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares priced between ₹1,065 and ₹1,119 each, which could raise about ₹30,213 crore at the top of the range.

Unlike some IPOs, there's no offer-for-sale here; it's all about fresh shares.