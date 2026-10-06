Reliance Industries' Jio Platforms to launch India's biggest IPO 37,700cr

Jio Platforms, part of Reliance Industries, is about to roll out India's biggest IPO ever, aiming to raise $3.8 billion (₹37,700 crore).

The action starts with anchor investors on October 19, followed by the public issue from October 21-23.

Shares are priced between ₹1,150 and ₹1,220 each and will hit the stock exchanges on October 28.