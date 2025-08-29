Reliance Industries launches AI subsidiary to boost India's AI game
Reliance Industries has rolled out a new subsidiary called Reliance Intelligence, aiming to boost India's AI game.
They're planning green-powered data centers in Jamnagar and want to bring smart tech to education, health, agriculture, and small business sectors.
The goal? Attract top AI talent and drive digital transformation across India.
Collaborations with tech giants
Reliance is joining forces with Google to use Gemini AI models, build a green-energy Jamnagar Cloud Region, and co-create AI-powered smartphones and XR devices.
With Meta, they're working on enterprise-grade Indian AI platforms by combining Meta's Llama models with Reliance's strengths in telecom, retail, and manufacturing.
Aligning with Mukesh Ambani's vision
This launch fits Mukesh Ambani's vision of making Reliance a deep-tech leader.
By weaving AI into all its businesses, Reliance hopes to drive digital transformation across India—pushing for homegrown innovation and helping the country shine as a global tech force.