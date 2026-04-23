Reliance Industries, Meta create AI venture to serve Indian businesses
Business
Reliance Industries and Meta have teamed up to launch Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd., focused on building AI solutions just for Indian businesses.
Parminder Singh has been brought in as CEO to steer this fresh joint venture, which kicked off in October 2025 and is all about making AI work for local companies.
Reliance Intelligence 70% stake, JPMorgan overweight
Reliance Intelligence owns 70% of the venture, with Facebook holding the other 30%. Their goal? To blend their tech strengths and create homegrown AI tools that help Indian businesses run smarter.
Meanwhile, JPMorgan is still upbeat about Reliance's future, keeping an "overweight" rating even though shares dipped a bit ahead of tomorrow's quarterly results.