Reliance Industries to file Jio Platforms IPO in May 2026
Business
Reliance Industries is now planning to file for Jio Platforms's much-awaited IPO in May 2026, aiming to show off a full year's financials and catch the market at a good time.
This will be Reliance's first big public offering in almost 20 years, and it could become India's biggest IPO ever.
Banks appointed for Jio Platforms IPO
Jio Platforms, home to telecom giant Jio, is on a roll.
Around 19 major banks, such as Kotak Mahindra and Goldman Sachs, are helping run the show.
Investors are watching for fresh numbers on user growth and revenue.