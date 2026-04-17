Reliance Industries to file Jio Platforms IPO in May 2026 Business Apr 17, 2026

Reliance Industries is now planning to file for Jio Platforms's much-awaited IPO in May 2026, aiming to show off a full year's financials and catch the market at a good time.

This will be Reliance's first big public offering in almost 20 years, and it could become India's biggest IPO ever.