Reliance Jio becomes techco, aims to sell 5G AI cloud
Reliance Jio is leveling up from just a telecom giant to a full-on TechCo, building its own 5G, AI, and cloud tech that it hopes to sell worldwide.
The company's goal? To turn the digital backbone it built for India into products the whole world might use.
Jio has filed 6,817 patent applications
Jio's timing is spot on: India's digital economy is set to hit $1.4 trillion by fiscal 2031.
The company now covers all of India with 5G (in just 15 months), has over 268 million 5G users as of March 2026, and filed 6,817 patent applications as of March 31, covering areas such as 4G, 5G, 6G, AI, and cloud, with 1,009 patents granted globally.
Plus, Jio is working on a seven-layer AI system that brings smarter services closer to users, making it much more than just your usual network provider.