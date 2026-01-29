Reliance Jio brings 'AI Ready School' to Kerala
Reliance Jio is rolling out its "AI Ready School" initiative across Kerala, aiming to make AI learning a part of everyday school and college life.
The program covers 755 schools and 104 colleges, already reaching over 2,350 teachers and 6,000 students with hands-on AI training.
What's in the program?
Students get free access to a four-week online course called "Jio AI Classroom," which you can join on your desktop or laptop at Jio.com/ai-classroom.
The course dives into real-world skills like coding, project brainstorming, design thinking, and even interview prep—using tools like NotebookLM.
Reliance Jio launched the 'AI Ready School' campaign (no launch event or year is specified in the source).
Extra perks for Jio users
If you're an unlimited 5G user, you'll score a complimentary Google Gemini Pro Plan (worth ₹35,100) for 18 months through the MyJio app.
That means advanced AI tools—so you can learn and create without worrying about extra costs.