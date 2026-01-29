Reliance Jio brings 'AI Ready School' to Kerala

What's in the program?

Students get free access to a four-week online course called "Jio AI Classroom," which you can join on your desktop or laptop at Jio.com/ai-classroom.

The course dives into real-world skills like coding, project brainstorming, design thinking, and even interview prep—using tools like NotebookLM.

Reliance Jio launched the 'AI Ready School' campaign (no launch event or year is specified in the source).