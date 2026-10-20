Reliance Jio outlines 6G satellite AI push for 10% patents

Jio wants to launch about 1,600 low Earth orbit satellites and set up 23 ground stations to connect even the most remote villages.

Jio Platforms has already filed 6,817 patents by March 31, 2026, and rolled out JioBrain, an AI platform designed to make its networks smarter.

At the India Mobile Congress, it showed off AI-native, self-healing networks and AI wearables.

All this points to Jio aiming high in both Indian and international tech scenes.