Reliance Jio outlines 6G satellite AI push for 10% patents
Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani just shared the company's next big moves: getting serious about satellite internet, pushing for 6G tech, and weaving AI into its core voice and data services and selected Jio products.
The goal? Help India achieve 10% of all 6G patents worldwide originating domestically in India.
Jio plans about 1,600 LEO satellites
Jio wants to launch about 1,600 low Earth orbit satellites and set up 23 ground stations to connect even the most remote villages.
Jio Platforms has already filed 6,817 patents by March 31, 2026, and rolled out JioBrain, an AI platform designed to make its networks smarter.
At the India Mobile Congress, it showed off AI-native, self-healing networks and AI wearables.
All this points to Jio aiming high in both Indian and international tech scenes.