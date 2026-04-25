Reliance Jio posts ₹7,935cr Q4 net profit and revenue ₹38,259cr
Business
Reliance Jio just posted a 13% rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, hitting ₹7,935 crore. Revenue climbed too, reaching ₹38,259 crore.
The boost came from more people using Jio's home internet and each customer spending a bit more on average.
Jio adds 9.1 million users ARPU ₹214
Jio's operating profits (EBITDA) grew 18% to ₹20,060 crore, with margins at 52.4%.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) nudged up to ₹214.
The network added 9.1 million new users this quarter, now serving over 524 million people who used an impressive average of 42.3GB of data each per month.
Mukesh Ambani also highlighted how Jio Platforms is powering India's digital growth and hinted that listing the company could open up even bigger opportunities ahead.