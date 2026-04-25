Reliance Jio posts ₹7,935cr Q4 net profit and revenue ₹38,259cr

Jio adds 9.1 million users ARPU ₹214

Jio's operating profits (EBITDA) grew 18% to ₹20,060 crore, with margins at 52.4%.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) nudged up to ₹214.

The network added 9.1 million new users this quarter, now serving over 524 million people who used an impressive average of 42.3GB of data each per month.

Mukesh Ambani also highlighted how Jio Platforms is powering India's digital growth and hinted that listing the company could open up even bigger opportunities ahead.