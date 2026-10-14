Reliance Jio reserves up to ₹2,500 cr for RIL shareholders
Business
Reliance Jio is making its big IPO move and has set aside up to ₹2,500 crore worth of shares for eligible Reliance Industries (RIL) shareholders.
If you already owned RIL stock as of the specified record/eligibility date, this gives you a special chance to get in on Jio's public debut, on top of the usual retail and institutional options.
Up to ₹500 cr for employees
The IPO kicks off with anchor investor bidding on October 19, 2026, followed by public subscriptions from October 21 to 23.
There's also up to ₹500 crore worth of shares reserved for eligible employees.
To be part of the shareholder reservation category, you'll need to have RIL shares in your demat account by the eligibility date.