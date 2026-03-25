Reliance Jio wants some investors to offload stakes before IPO

Reliance Jio , owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani , is in talks with 13 prominent foreign investors to sell down 8% of their individual stakes. The move comes ahead of the company's upcoming initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai. The list of potential investors includes tech giants Meta and Google, as well as Vista Equity Partners and KKR. Three Gulf sovereign funds, the Public Investment Fund, Mubadala, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are also on the list.

Filing specifics Stake sale discussions are confidential Reliance Jio Platforms, which operates the world's second-largest telecom company by users after China's China Mobile, is expected to file for its Mumbai IPO approval this week. The stake sale is likely to be around 8% for each investor involved in the process. However, it's important to note that these discussions are confidential and final numbers could still change.

Market implications Potential stake sale by Meta and others The stake sale, if it goes through as planned, would represent about 2.5% of Reliance Jio's total outstanding shares in the listing. The Reliance Jio IPO is being structured as an offer-for-sale, a common practice in India where no new funds are raised and existing shareholders offload stakes to public and other investors.

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