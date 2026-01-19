Reliance Jio's $4.5B IPO set to break records in 2026

Jio Platforms runs India's largest telecom network with over 500 million users. Most of its money comes from mobile services, but it also offers high-speed broadband (JioFiber), streaming (JioCinema), and is expanding into AI. They've teamed up with NVIDIA to bring more AI features, too.

Other key details

The IPO is expected to hit the markets in the first half of 2026 if conditions are right, with bankers from Morgan Stanley and Kotak working on draft IPO papers.

Big global investors like KKR and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are already on board.

Regulators have proposed cutting the minimum public float to 2.5%, which, if formally notified, would allow Jio to list while selling a smaller slice than before.