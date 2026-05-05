Reliance-linked executive Bharat Mathur granted bail in DGCA bribery case

Bharat Mathur posts 1L bond

Mathur promised to cooperate with investigators and posted a ₹100,000 personal bond.

The judge noted he wasn't an employee of Asteria Aerospace, the company the bribe was for, and said he acted on instructions from an Asteria executive.

The judge also noted there was nothing more to recover from him, and this is all part of a DGCA-linked bribery case.