Reliance-linked executive Bharat Mathur granted bail in DGCA bribery case
Business
Bharat Mathur, a 64-year-old executive associated with Reliance Industries Limited, just got bail after being arrested in a DGCA bribery case.
The Delhi court highlighted his clean record, the fact that he'd already spent 15 days in custody, and his long-term stay in Delhi as reasons for letting him out on Monday.
Bharat Mathur posts 1L bond
Mathur promised to cooperate with investigators and posted a ₹100,000 personal bond.
The judge noted he wasn't an employee of Asteria Aerospace, the company the bribe was for, and said he acted on instructions from an Asteria executive.
The judge also noted there was nothing more to recover from him, and this is all part of a DGCA-linked bribery case.