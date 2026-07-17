Reliance posts June quarter revenue up 25% to 3.40L/cr
Reliance Industries just dropped its June 2026 numbers, and they are looking strong.
Revenue shot up 25% to ₹3.40 lakh crore, with recurring profit hitting a new high, mostly thanks to big gains in oil-to-chemicals, digital services, and retail.
The reported profit was a bit lower this time since last year had a one-time boost from selling Asian Paints shares.
Jio digital services up 20%
Jio's digital services saw a solid 20% jump, now boasting over 533 million subscribers (including 285 million on 5G).
Retail is thriving too: grocery orders doubled, and electronics sales stayed strong.
Even with windfall taxes and some maintenance hiccups, the O2C segment's profits went up by over 17%.
Reliance invested 38,682 cr, debt stable
RIL invested ₹38,682 crore this quarter but kept debt stable at ₹1.23 lakh crore.
They also expanded their Jio-bp fuel network to 2,221 outlets across India, a sign they are still pushing for growth without letting finances get out of hand.