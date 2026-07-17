Reliance Q1 FY27 profit down 22.40% YoY, up 23.42%
Business
Reliance Industries just shared its April-June numbers for FY27: net profit fell 22.40% year-over-year to ₹20,946 crore (last year it was ₹26,994 crore).
But there's a silver lining: compared to the previous quarter, profits actually rose by 23.42%, hinting at a slow comeback.
Reliance operations revenue rises to ₹311,850cr
Even though profits dipped, Reliance's revenue from operations shot up 25.41% year-over-year to ₹311,850 crore.
That's growth overall, even with the annual profit drop. The company also saw a small bump in revenue compared to last quarter.
Looks like Mukesh Ambani's team is keeping things moving despite the challenges.