Reliance rejects 2 Iranian oil shipments before US waiver expiry

Indian Oil Corporation buys Iranian crude

The rejected cargo included the Derya tanker, loaded with 2 million barrels and waiting off Sikka port.

Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation has actually bought Iranian crude for the first time in seven years, showing how India is juggling energy needs while navigating global politics and changing rules.

SynMax analysis also tracked Felicity and MarineTraffic data tracked Kaviz moving through the region as India works to secure its oil supplies.