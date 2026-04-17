Reliance rejects 2 Iranian oil shipments before US waiver expiry
Business
Reliance Industries just turned away two shipments of Iranian oil, right before the US waiver allowing these imports is set to expire on Sunday.
The move lines up with the US tightening sanctions again, making it trickier for Indian companies to keep buying from Iran.
Indian Oil Corporation buys Iranian crude
The rejected cargo included the Derya tanker, loaded with 2 million barrels and waiting off Sikka port.
Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corporation has actually bought Iranian crude for the first time in seven years, showing how India is juggling energy needs while navigating global politics and changing rules.
SynMax analysis also tracked Felicity and MarineTraffic data tracked Kaviz moving through the region as India works to secure its oil supplies.