Reliance Retail leans on JioMart delivery to grow grocery, electronics
Business
Reliance Retail is leaning into JioMart's speedy delivery model to ramp up its grocery and electronics business this year.
CFO Dinesh Taluja says it is expanding its dark-store network and focusing on smart customer acquisition, hoping to boost how often people shop and improve profits.
JioMart daily orders rose 116%
JioMart saw a massive 116% jump in daily orders compared to last year, plus a 26% increase in active sellers.
The platform now covers over 5,500 PIN codes with more than 2,500 stores offering two-hour delivery.
Still, Reliance Retail's profit margins slipped as it invested more in digital commerce.
Taluja reassures investors that the team is keeping growth disciplined, even as competition heats up from Flipkart, Amazon, and Zepto.