Reliance Retail shifts to profitable digital growth with 2027 milestone

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) is changing up its game, aiming to make its digital business more profitable and cash-positive over the next two years.

Instead of chasing bigger market share, Deputy CFO Dinesh Taluja says they're focusing on measured growth, meaning smarter expansion in areas that actually make money.

The company wants to use its scale wisely and sees 2027 as a milestone for disciplined growth.