Reliance Retail shifts to profitable digital growth with 2027 milestone
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) is changing up its game, aiming to make its digital business more profitable and cash-positive over the next two years.
Instead of chasing bigger market share, Deputy CFO Dinesh Taluja says they're focusing on measured growth, meaning smarter expansion in areas that actually make money.
The company wants to use its scale wisely and sees 2027 as a milestone for disciplined growth.
Digital transactions up 46% JioMart expands
Digital transactions are booming, up 46% from last year, with grocery orders jumping an impressive 116%.
JioMart now covers about 5,500 pin codes in more than 2,500 cities, backed by Reliance's network of thousands of fulfillment stores and hundreds of dark stores.
RRVL plans to cut delivery costs, boost repeat orders, and grow profits by focusing on strong regions and scaling up their own brands.