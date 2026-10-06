Reliance sues India's food safety regulator over Campa 'energy' labeling
Business
Reliance is taking India's food safety regulator to court after being told it can't call its Campa drinks "energy drinks" anymore.
This rule, which kicked in from June 30, is part of a bigger push to address health concerns around high-caffeine beverages and signals that India is getting stricter about what goes into our drinks.
Brands must drop 'energy drink' label
This isn't just about Reliance: every brand selling high-caffeine drinks now has to drop the "energy drink" label.
Companies are being pushed to rethink their marketing, and how this legal challenge plays out could shape what these kinds of drinks are called (and sold as) across India in the future.