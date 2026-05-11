Reliance switches Jio Platforms IPO to fresh issue for retail
Business
Reliance just switched up its Jio Platforms IPO plans, choosing a full fresh issue instead of selling existing shares.
This move comes after disagreements with big investors over pricing, and it's meant to give everyday investors a fairer shot by letting the market set the price once Jio lists.
Jio IPO may launch July 2026
The IPO might now launch in July 2026, with the draft prospectus coming soon.
About ₹25,000 crore from the raise will help pay off Jio's debt, and the rest will keep Jio at the front of India's digital scene.