Reliance to invest ₹10 lakh crore in AI

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced a massive investment of ₹10 lakh crore ($120 billion) in artificial intelligence (AI) . The investment will be made through Jio and RIL over the next seven years, starting this year. Mukesh Ambani , Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, made the announcement at the AI India Impact Summit on Wednesday.

AI potential Investment is 'patient, disciplined nation building capital': Ambani Ambani expressed his belief that India is poised to become a major player in the global AI arena during the 21st century. He emphasized that this investment isn't just about monetary value but is "patient, disciplined nation building capital, designed to create durable economic value." The RIL chairman also highlighted how humans are now creating systems capable of learning, speaking, analyzing, moving, and producing autonomously—an important step toward realizing India's AI potential.

AI accessibility India cannot afford to rent intelligence: Ambani Ambani emphasized the need for India to be self-sufficient in intelligence, saying "India cannot afford to rent intelligence." He pledged that Reliance would work toward making AI as affordable as data is today. The RIL chairman also pointed out that the biggest challenge in AI today isn't a lack of talent or imagination but rather the high cost and scarcity of computing resources.

