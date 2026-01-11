Reliance to pour ₹7 lakh crore into Gujarat: Clean energy, AI, and more

Why does this matter?

This isn't just about business—it's about shaping the future. Jamnagar is set to become India's green energy hub with solar power and green hydrogen projects.

There's also talk of India's largest AI-ready data center, a new sports complex for Olympic dreams, better hospitals, and upgraded schools.

All this means significant employment opportunities and a serious boost to Gujarat's tech and social scene—definitely worth keeping an eye on if you care about where innovation is headed.