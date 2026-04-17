Reliance to report Q4 results April 24, dividend review planned Business Apr 17, 2026

Reliance Industries (RIL) will announce its Q4 FY26 earnings on April 24.

The board will review the numbers and talk about the final dividend for the year, with an analyst meeting lined up right after.

This update comes as oil prices are spiking, thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which could impact RIL's outlook.