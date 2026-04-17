Reliance to report Q4 results April 24, dividend review planned
Business
Reliance Industries (RIL) will announce its Q4 FY26 earnings on April 24.
The board will review the numbers and talk about the final dividend for the year, with an analyst meeting lined up right after.
This update comes as oil prices are spiking, thanks to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, which could impact RIL's outlook.
Jio Financial revenue more than doubled
Last quarter, RIL saw a slight bump in profit and an 11% jump in revenue. Over the year, its shares rose 10%, beating out major market indices.
Meanwhile, Jio Financial Services's profit dipped this quarter, but its revenue more than doubled — a sign that investors will be watching their next moves closely.