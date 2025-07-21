Reliance's new 4-hour fashion delivery service takes on Myntra's M-Now
Reliance just dropped Ajio Rush, a speedy new fashion delivery service promising to get your order to you within four hours.
It's live in six cities for now, offering over 1.3 lakh style choices—perfect if you want that last-minute outfit upgrade without the wait.
This move is all about meeting the rising demand for fast fashion delivery and keeping Reliance ahead in digital shopping.
Ajio Rush has over 2.6 million products
Ajio Rush is already making waves, driving up new customer sales and helping Reliance's digital commerce grow stronger.
The platform now has a massive 2.6 million products, and with low return rates plus high average order values, it's clear shoppers are loving the speed and variety.
With this launch, Reliance is taking on rivals like Myntra's M-Now, Slikk, and Newme—all chasing Gen Z's need for instant style fixes.