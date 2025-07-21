Reliance's new 4-hour fashion delivery service takes on Myntra's M-Now Business Jul 21, 2025

Reliance just dropped Ajio Rush, a speedy new fashion delivery service promising to get your order to you within four hours.

It's live in six cities for now, offering over 1.3 lakh style choices—perfect if you want that last-minute outfit upgrade without the wait.

This move is all about meeting the rising demand for fast fashion delivery and keeping Reliance ahead in digital shopping.