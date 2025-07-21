GNG Electronics' IPO opens this week: Key details here Business Jul 21, 2025

GNG Electronics is opening its IPO from July 23-25, with shares priced between ₹225-₹237.

The total issue size is ₹460.43 crore—most of it from new shares, plus an offer-for-sale portion.

If you're thinking of applying, the minimum lot for retail investors is 63 shares (about ₹14,931 at the top price).