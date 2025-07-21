GNG Electronics' IPO opens this week: Key details here
GNG Electronics is opening its IPO from July 23-25, with shares priced between ₹225-₹237.
The total issue size is ₹460.43 crore—most of it from new shares, plus an offer-for-sale portion.
If you're thinking of applying, the minimum lot for retail investors is 63 shares (about ₹14,931 at the top price).
What does the company do?
Based in Mumbai since 2006, GNG Electronics is India's biggest Microsoft-authorized refurbisher and also works with HP and Lenovo.
They give laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, and smartphones a second life under their "Electronics Bazaar" brand—serving customers in India and abroad while promoting sustainability through tech reuse.
Strong gray market premium indicates healthy demand
Shares are seeing a strong gray market premium ahead of launch (₹74-76), hinting at solid demand—but remember that doesn't guarantee listing gains.
Allotment results are expected on July 28; stock should list on NSE and BSE by July 30.
Most funds raised will go toward paying down debt and general business needs.