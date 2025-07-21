Chanda Kochhar guilty of bribery over ₹300 crore Videocon loan

Kochhar broke bank rules by not disclosing personal ties

Kochhar didn't disclose her personal ties when approving the loan, breaking bank rules.

The tribunal accepted evidence from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), confirming bribery under money laundering laws.

It also upheld the ED's seizure of properties worth ₹78 crore—including Kochhar's Mumbai flat bought at an undervalued price—while overturning an earlier order that had released these assets.

The case highlights how multiple loans totaling ₹1,875 crore were sanctioned to Videocon companies during Kochhar's time at ICICI Bank.