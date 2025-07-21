Eternal stock gains ahead of Q1 results—what to expect Business Jul 21, 2025

Eternal Ltd.—the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit—saw its stock jump 3.1% to ₹265.1 on Monday, capping off a strong year with a 25% gain so far.

This comes just before Q1 results, where profits are expected to fall but revenue is set for a big boost.