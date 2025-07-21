L&T making India's largest green hydrogen plant for Indian Oil

L&T Energy GreenTech, a subsidiary of construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T), will build India's largest green hydrogen plant at the Indian Oil Corporation 's (IOC) Panipat refinery in Haryana. The facility will work on a build-own-operate model and generate 10,000 tons of green hydrogen annually for 25 years. This project is a key part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and IOC's plan to decarbonize its refining operations.

Environmental impact Green hydrogen to replace fossil-derived hydrogen in IOC's operations The green hydrogen factory will use high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers from L&T Electrolysers, based in Hazira, Gujarat. This move positions L&T Energy GreenTech as a key player in the green hydrogen ecosystem and sets a precedent for industrial-scale adoption across refineries, fertilizers, and other sectors. The green hydrogen made at this plant will replace fossil fuel-derived hydrogen in IOC's refinery operations, thereby reducing carbon emissions significantly.

Strategic alliance Project strengthens our partnership with IOC, says L&T official Subramaniam Sarma, the Deputy Managing Director and President of L&T, said the project not only strengthens their partnership with IOC but also bolsters their ability to provide large-scale clean energy solutions. Derek Shah, head of Green Manufacturing & Development at L&T, said this project showcases their end-to-end green energy capabilities from electrolyzer manufacturing to execution and operation.