L&T making India's largest green hydrogen plant for Indian Oil
What's the story
L&T Energy GreenTech, a subsidiary of construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T), will build India's largest green hydrogen plant at the Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) Panipat refinery in Haryana. The facility will work on a build-own-operate model and generate 10,000 tons of green hydrogen annually for 25 years. This project is a key part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and IOC's plan to decarbonize its refining operations.
Environmental impact
Green hydrogen to replace fossil-derived hydrogen in IOC's operations
The green hydrogen factory will use high-pressure alkaline electrolyzers from L&T Electrolysers, based in Hazira, Gujarat. This move positions L&T Energy GreenTech as a key player in the green hydrogen ecosystem and sets a precedent for industrial-scale adoption across refineries, fertilizers, and other sectors. The green hydrogen made at this plant will replace fossil fuel-derived hydrogen in IOC's refinery operations, thereby reducing carbon emissions significantly.
Strategic alliance
Project strengthens our partnership with IOC, says L&T official
Subramaniam Sarma, the Deputy Managing Director and President of L&T, said the project not only strengthens their partnership with IOC but also bolsters their ability to provide large-scale clean energy solutions. Derek Shah, head of Green Manufacturing & Development at L&T, said this project showcases their end-to-end green energy capabilities from electrolyzer manufacturing to execution and operation.
Renewable energy
Project marks entry of IOC into green hydrogen space
The green hydrogen facility will run on renewable energy around the clock, supporting IOC's decarbonization strategy and India's net-zero ambitions. The project is a major step in India's energy transition and strengthens L&T's position as a leader in sustainable clean energy infrastructure.