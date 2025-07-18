Reliance's new consumer products company targets retail IPO
Reliance is carving out its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands into a new company, New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL), as it gears up for a big retail IPO.
The move got the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal on June 25, 2023.
New RCPL to manage brands like Independence, Campa
New RCPL will take charge of popular brands like Campa (soft drinks) and Independence (groceries).
Reliance aims to expand distribution to cover all of India's states by 2027, with the FMCG business valued at ₹11,500 crore in 2025.
By spinning off FMCG, Reliance is making it easier for investors to see its growth potential—kind of like what they did earlier with Jio Platforms.
FMCG focus will help in retail business valuation
This split lets Reliance focus on building up its consumer brands as a separate powerhouse while giving investors a clearer picture before the IPO.
It's another sign that Reliance sees big things ahead in everyday products you find on store shelves.
