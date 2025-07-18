Reliance's new consumer products company targets retail IPO

New RCPL to manage brands like Independence, Campa

New RCPL will take charge of popular brands like Campa (soft drinks) and Independence (groceries).

Reliance aims to expand distribution to cover all of India's states by 2027, with the FMCG business valued at ₹11,500 crore in 2025.

By spinning off FMCG, Reliance is making it easier for investors to see its growth potential—kind of like what they did earlier with Jio Platforms.